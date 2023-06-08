ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been charged for allegedly burglarizing multiple vehicles.

Police were notified of the incident that took place in the 2400 block of Meadowview Lane overnight on Tuesday, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Officers responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Ridge Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving tracking information from a stolen wallet that had an Apple Air Tag inside.

They stopped a vehicle that was leaving the residence, which matched the suspect vehicle description. Two occupants of the car were detained.

One of them was identified as Jonathon Bailey, 47, who matched the suspect description in the burglaries. A search warrant was obtained for the residence, and various stolen property was recovered.

Bailey has been charged with Residential Burglary, five counts of Burglary and five counts of Theft. He is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.