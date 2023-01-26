ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ryan Olsen, 44, on burglary charges after he allegedly broke into a home in the 2100 block of S. 4th Street around midnight Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were alerted to a “suspicious person” near the residence and found Olsen in the alley. Police said he was in possession of several stolen items at the time of his arrest.

Olsen was charged with Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools, Theft, and Obstructing Identification.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.