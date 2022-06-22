ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they arrested Christopher Gowin, 40, after catching him in the act of stealing a catalytic converter at a 20th Street business.

According to police, officers were called to Master Yates Inc., at 2320 20th Street, for an in progress theft call, at 4:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Gowin and a truck with a partially removed catalytic converter.

Gowin was charged with Burglary from a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Burglary Tools, Criminal Damage to Property, and an outstanding warrant.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.