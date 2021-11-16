Rockford man arrested for child pornography

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old Rockford man was arrested Tuesday for child pornography charges.

Christian R. Sherwood-De La Norte was arrested at his residence in the 1100 block of Fairview Avenue after a search warrant was issued following an investigation involving child pornography. During the warrant execution, investigators seized evidence supporting the arrest of Sherwood-De La Norte.

Sherwood-De La Norte was charged with five counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography and 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography. He is currently being held at the Winnebago County Jail pending a bond hearing.

The investigation remains open and on-going.