Rockford man charged with firing weapon, resisting arrest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, Rockford police officers were performing a traffic stop near 7th Street and 5th Avenue when they heard gunshots nearby.

Officers found an adult male walking on 8th Street near the scene, later identified as 40-year-old Jeremy Clark. Clark was detained near 8th Street and 4th Avenue.

Police say he was wearing an empty gun holster but officers were able to locate a handgun in a driveway where we was seen walking.

Clark is being held in the Winnebago County Jail. He is facing charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Resisting Arrest.