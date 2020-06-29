Rockford man arrested for DUI, gun charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Sunday around 7:30 a.m., Rockford police officers responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle near the 2100 block of 16th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they say they saw a male suspect sleeping in his driver’s seat with a gun laying in plain view next to him inside the vehicle. Deontez Williams, 29, was arrested without incident and taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

Williams is facing charges of Aggravated Unlawful use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving Under the Influence, and No FOID Card.

