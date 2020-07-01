Rockford man arrested for DUI, hit and run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday morning around 1:55 a.m., Rockford police officers responded to a report of a hit and run to a pedestrian near Victory Tap in Rockford (2315 Harrison Avenue).
When officers got to the scene, they found a female victim in a parking lot. She was brought to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they found the driver of the vehicle a short time later and took him into custody.
David Lawrence II, 21, is charged with DUI, Leaving the Scene of Accident Involving Injury, and Failure to Give Info/Render Aid.
Lawrence is currently in the Winnebago County Jail.
