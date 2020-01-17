Rockford man arrested for firing shots out of car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 21-year-old Carlos Caudillo was arrested early Friday morning after police say they caught him firing a weapon near E. State and Mulford Road.
Rockford Police say patrol officers heard the gunshots at 1:30 a.m. and saw a silver Cadillac driving away from the area at high speed.
Police stopped the Cadillac in the 5300 block of E. State and officers claim to have seen a handgun inside the car.
Caudillo was a passenger in the vehicle. He was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and No FOID.
He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.
Police say no buildings or people were hit by the gunfire.
