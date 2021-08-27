Rockford man arrested for gas station shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police’s Gang Unit has arrested Orentho Hurd, 26, for a shooting at a FasFuel gas station.

According to police, officers were called to the FasFuel, at 4106 Harrison Ave, around 2:15 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Witnesses said the occupants of a silver car began arguing with the occupants of a white car. Police say an occupant of the white car got out and ran behind a van, which was occupied by an adult and three children.

In the investigation, detectives were able to identify Hurd as one of the suspects involved.

Hurd was arrested on Thursday, August 26th. At the time of his arrest, police say he was in possession of a handgun, cocaine and cannabis.

Hurd was charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, and Endangering the Health and Life of a Child.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.