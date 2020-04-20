Rockford man arrested for gas station shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Davarius Neville, 27, for allegedly firing a weapon at a gas station.

Police say they were called to the Waylo Gas Station at 2914 W. State Street at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday for the shooting.

Police were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle and tried to stop it, but Neville allegedly fled. The car was found some time later, and two people were arrested.

Neville was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

No one was injured in the shooting.

