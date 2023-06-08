ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Wednesday after drugs and a gun were found at his residence.

Detectives with the Rockford Police Department Gang and Narcotics Units executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2300 block of 8th Street around 10:05 a.m., according to the department.

They located and recovered a loaded handgun, cocaine, cannabis and other drug paraphernalia during their search.

Michael Arnold, 38, was taken into custody. He has been charged with two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver.

He is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.