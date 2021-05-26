Rockford man charged for January murder on Webster Ave

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced on Wednesday that 31-year-old Stephen Johnson has been arrested for a January 2021 murder.

According to police, on Sunday, January 10 officers were called to the 400 block of Webster Avenue around 7:10 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim.

26-year-old Ezekiel Ingram was found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Johnson is charged with First Degree Murder.

Officials say Johnson was already in jail for charges of Armed Habitual Criminal, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, and Driving on a Revoked License

Anyone with further information can contact Rockford Police at 815-963-7867.