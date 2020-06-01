Rockford man arrested for looting Target store, 3 others wanted

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Darian Jones, 19, coordinated with 3 other suspects to loot the E. State Street Target store Sunday night, and was arrested as he was leaving the store.

According to Rockford Police, Jones made plans with the other three people on social media to break into Target and steal items.

Police say one of the people with Jones broke out the store’s window. The responding officer saw Jones leaving from the front of the store and chased him down and took him into custody.

Jones was charged with Resisting a Police Officer and Mob Action.

He faces up to a year in jail, with another 2 years of probation, plus a fine of up to $4,000 for the two charges combined.

The other three suspects got away and are wanted by police.

