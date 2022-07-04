ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jovawn Reynolds, 21, has been charged with making numerous fake calls to 911 in a “swatting” incident.

According to the Rockford Park District Police, the 911 center received multiple prank calls on Saturday, July 2nd, from someone claiming a drug deal was happening at Talcott-Page Memorial Park, at 1128 Russell Avenue.

Park District Police responded to the scene at 1:26 p.m. but the vehicle that had been described had already left the park.

At 1:52 p.m. another call came in claiming the vehicle was involved in a drug deal taking place at Levings Lake, at 1420 S. Pierpont Avenue.

Park District officers arrived and located the car parked near the boathouse, police said. When officers approached, the car left and turned onto S. Pierpont, before turning into the Standfield Beach lot.

Police said the driver behaved erratically, pulling into a parking spot and then out again while officers gave him commands to stop. Officials said the driver, who was wearing a full ski mask, refused to comply with verbal directions. Police said the driver cracked his window and was recording them with his cell phone.

Chief Theo Glover arrived at the scene and he, along with three other officers, approached the vehicle with weapons drawn until it was determined that the driver was not a threat. At that point, police said they holstered their weapons and were able to search the vehicle, but no drugs were found.

At 3 p.m., a third fake 911 call was received, from the same phone number.

Reynolds was identified as the suspect. Police discovered he had been making fake 911 calls and then waiting for police to arrive and record their response on video for use on social media.

He was charged with False Alarm/Complaint to 911, and citations for an obscured license plate and failure to stop.