ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been charged with robbing a local O’Reily’s Auto Parts.

Officers responded to the store on Broadway around 4:45 p.m. Friday, according to the police department. A worker said that a man walked out with multiple items without paying and drove off.

The car broke down around N. Horseman and Auburn Streets. Police said that 23-year-old Latravious Robinson ran off, but they were able to catch him.

Robinson was charged with Felony Retail Theft and Aggravated Resisting Police. He is currently lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.