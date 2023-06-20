ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Monday for spitting in a paramedic’s face after police investigated a stabbing.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of 7th Street around 12:25 a.m. for reports of a stabbing victim. A man slammed and locked the door on them, according to the Rockford Police Department.

They spoke with the subjects over the phone, being told that they would not be let inside. They eventually made their way inside to check on the reported stabbing victim, finding blood and a bloody knife.

A 22-year-old man with apparent minor puncture wounds was uncooperative, as were all of the subjects inside of the residence, police said.

Officers attempted to detain one of the subjects, 25-year-old Kandras Martin, who was wanted on warrants out of Lee and Ogle Counties. The man proceeded to yell and kick while inside of the squad car before requesting medical assistance.

Martin was placed in an ambulance and continued to yell obscenities. Police said that he proceeded to spit in the face of a Rockford Fire personnel. He was taken out of the ambulance and once again placed in the back of a squad car, continuing to yell and kick the inside of the door.

He was put into the Rockford Police Squadrol vehicle due to his actions and was transported to a local hospital. He was treated and released into police custody.

Martin has been charged with Aggravated Battery to a Paramedic, Resisting Arrest, Outstanding Warrant (Lee County) and Outstanding Warrant (Ogle County.)

He is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.