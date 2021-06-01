Rockford man arrested for stabbing near Great Oaks apartment complex

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around midnight on Sunday morning, Rockford Police responded to the Great Oaks apartment complex near the 4800 block of Linden Avenue after a 22-year-old male was stabbed.

Police say the victim was rushed to a hospital with a life-threatening puncture to his chest.

As of Monday, the stabbing victim was listed in stable but critical condition.

After investigating, 21-year-old Keyshon Burke was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Knife. Burke is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.