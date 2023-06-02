ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police have arrested Michael Medina, 45, on charges of possessing and sharing child pornography.

According to police, Medina, who was the subject of an investigation by the ISP DCI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, was arrested in a raid of a home in the 2800 block of Bluffside Drive on June 1st.

He faces seven charges in total for Possession of Child Pornography and Dissemination of Child Pornography.

Medina is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.