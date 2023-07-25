ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been charged after police said they stopped a vehicle that had been engaged in a drive-by shooting on Saturday.

According to Rockford Police, around 2:50 a.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of 4th Avenue for a report of shots being fired from a vehicle driving down the street.

A patrol officer spotted the car a short time later and stopped the car. The driver, Armond Hall, 23, was arrested after police say they found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine inside the vehicle.

Hall has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and No Valid Firearm Owners Identification.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and has since bonded out.