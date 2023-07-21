ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery and separate theft in Rockford last week.

Robert James, 49, was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery on Wednesday for allegedly driving the getaway car in two crimes: a robbery at an Exxon gas station, 1909 11th Street on July 10 and a theft at an AutoZone, 2520 11th Street the following day, court documents show.

According to police, a man later identified as Stephen Dougherty entered the Exxon Gas Station around 7:50 a.m. on July 10 and held the clerk at knifepoint while demanding cash.

Dougherty took approximately $650 from the station before fleeing south onto 11th Street.

Police were then called to the AutoZone on July 11 after two men allegedly stole items from the store and fled in a gold Dodge Caravan.

Security footage later revealed the vehicle was also present at the gas station robbery on July 10.

Police were able to identify Dougherty as the suspect in both crimes and James as the owner and driver of the gold Dodge Caravan.

James was booked into the Winnebago County Jail without bond.

Dougherty was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated robbery.

He is currently not in custody in Winnebago County.