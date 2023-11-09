ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 41-year-old Rockford man was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation into illegal narcotics sales in the 500 block of 11th Street, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

Kevin Boose faces one count of manufacture/deliver 15<100 grams of fentanyl, manufacture/deliver meth/900+ grams and manufacture/deliver 100<400 grams of cocaine.

Boose was reportedly apprehended during a suspected narcotics transaction in the 1400 block of 5th Avenue.

A follow-up operation at a residence in the 1400 block of 15th Avenue discovered a substantial quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

Boose was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.