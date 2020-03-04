Rockford man arrested in his home after narcotics investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Terreon Ford, 20, of Rockford was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation by Sheriff’s Office Narcotics unit
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police say they received complaints from nearby neighbors regarding possible drug trafficking in the 2400 block of 23rd Street, Rockford, IL.
As a result of that investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2400 block of 23rd Avenue.
During the search, officers encountered Terreon D. Ford in a bedroom, laying on top of a loaded handgun. Deputies located crack cocaine, heroin and a large amount of cash.
Ford is currently on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections for a previous narcotics charge.
The Winnebago County States Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and announced the following charges against Ford:
- Armed violence
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- Possession of a firearm by a gang member
- Unlawful use of weapon by a felon
- Possession with intent to deliver cocaine (1-15 grams)
- Possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than a gram)
- Possession of ammunition without FOID card
- IDOC parole violation
