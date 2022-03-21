ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Kevon Tillman-Jackson, 18, on Saturday after officers responded to a reported shooting on Acorn Street.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 600 block of Acorn Street around 4 p.m. and found a parked car that had numerous bullet holes.

Police spoke with Tillman-Jackson, who was a resident, but say he was uncooperative with the investigation.

According to the probable cause statement, Jackson-Tillman walked up on investigating officers as they were escorting a potential suspect out of the apartment stairway and became physically aggressive.

He was taken into custody and then officers discovered a .38 revolver under a couch cushion where he had been sitting.

A witness told police that they had witnessed Tillman-Jackson retrieve the gun from a vehicle and then run inside the apartment, according to the report.

Police said the gun had a defaced serial number.

Tillman-Jackson was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No Firearm Owners Identification, Possession of a Defaced Firearm, and Resisting Arrest.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.