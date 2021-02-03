Rockford man arrested in string of armed robberies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been arrested in connection to a recent string of armed robberies.
38-year-old Bernard Beard is facing three counts of Armed Robbery and one count of Attempted Armed Robbery.
Police say Beard was responsible for the following robberies:
January 27th robbery at Circle K Gas Station on W. Riverside, January 28th robbery at J & F Tobacco on Alpine Road, January 28th robbery at Smokes & More on 20th Street, and January 30th robbery of Family Dollar on Broadway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.