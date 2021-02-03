Rockford man arrested in string of armed robberies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been arrested in connection to a recent string of armed robberies.

38-year-old Bernard Beard is facing three counts of Armed Robbery and one count of Attempted Armed Robbery.

Police say Beard was responsible for the following robberies:

January 27th robbery at Circle K Gas Station on W. Riverside, January 28th robbery at J & F Tobacco on Alpine Road, January 28th robbery at Smokes & More on 20th Street, and January 30th robbery of Family Dollar on Broadway.