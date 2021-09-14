Rockford man arrested near nightclub for Unlawful Use of a Weapon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford man has been charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon after fleeing from the police on Friday.

Rockford Police SCOPE officers were in the area of Aragona Nightclub, 320 Kent St, when they reportedly witnessed a silver sedan fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. While officers lost sight of the vehicle, they continued to search the surrounding area, and eventually found it crashed into another vehicle at Lincoln Avenue and S. Main Street.

Three occupants exited the suspect vehicle and were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries sustained in the crash. The sole occupant of the other vehicle was also transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Officers located and recovered two loaded guns in the suspect vehicle.

Desjwa Rambus, 28, was arrested for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, in addition to Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon