Rockford man arrested on attempted murder charge for shooting on Forest View Road

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Bennett Stewart, 20, on Sunday for allegedly trying to kill a 45-year-old man in a shooting last week on Forest View Road.

A 45-year-old man was shot Wednesday afternoon in the 2300 block of Forest View Road, according to Rockford Police.

On Sunday, around 10:20 p.m., police said officers spotted a vehicle near Auburn Street and Kilburn Avenue which matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Police said as the vehicle turned onto the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue, Stewart got out and ran. He was apprehended after a foot chase, authorities said.

Steward has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories