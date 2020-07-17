Rockford man arrested on charges of dealing drugs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 45-year-old Mark Dahlberg has been arrested after police say he was the subject of a narcotics investigation involving cocaine, Ecstacy, Adderall, Hydrocodone and more.
According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, police received complaints that drugs were being sold out of a house in the 800 block of Sawyer Road.
On July 16th at 1:15 p.m., the narcotics unit conducted a traffic stop on Dahlberg, but he fled before he could be arrested, police said. Authorities then caught up with him when he returned home a short time later. While he was being arrested, police say Dahlberg threw a bag that contained cocaine.
Deputies found cocaine, Ecstacy, Adderall, Alprazolam, Hydrocodone and “narcotics packaging materials” during the search of his home, police said.
Dahlberg is currently on parole for a narcotics charge.
He now faces charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Delivery of Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting a Police Officer.
