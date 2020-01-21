Rockford man arrested on child abuse charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 25-year-old Travis Weir was arrested on charges of child abuse after allegedly beating a minor.

Rockford Police say that on Friday, November 22nd, 2019, officers were called to a residence on Leather Court, where they learned a minor victim had received multiple injuries.

Police say Weir was in a domestic relationship with the victim’s mother.

Weir was arrested on Friday, January 17th, 2020 and charged with Aggravated Battery to a Child.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

