ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have arrested Cesar Alegria, 26, on charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

Police say investigators from multiple agencies searched Alegria’s residence on Wednesday and found evidence of child pornography to support his arrest.

Alegria is charged with three counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography and five counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

He is being held at the Winnebago County Jail.