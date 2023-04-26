ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have arrested Patrick Knudsen, 37, on charges of production, possession, and distribution of child pornography, along with predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13.

Police said a raid on Knudsen’s residence, in the 300 block of Soper Avenue, was conducted on March 30th, 2023.

Charges, including 15 felonies, were filed against him on April 21st.

Multiple agencies assisted in Knudsen’s arrest and the investigation, including SWAT, the Rockford Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff, Loves Park Police, Stephenson County Sherif, Roscoe Police, Boone County Sheriff, and Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.