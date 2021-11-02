Rockford man arrested on domestic battery, drug and weapons charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tony Evans, 26, was arrested Monday after police were called to a home on Forest Hills.

According to Rockford Police, the nature of the call was due to a domestic situation, in the 5700 block of Forest Hills Road around 2:50 a.m. on Monday.

Evans was said to have had a large amount of cannabis on his person. Police also found a loaded gun with an extended magazine in plain sight inside his vehicle.

He was charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver.

A mugshot of Evans was not available at press time.

