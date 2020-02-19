Rockford man arrested on domestic violence, weapons charges after foot chase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 26-year-old Jamie Abron was arrested Wednesday morning after police say they responded to a domestic battery call and wound up chasing down one of multiple suspects, and allegedly found two handguns on him.

According to Rockford Police, they were called to the 1300 block of S. Central Avenue at 5:06 a.m., and when they arrived officers saw suspects running from the residence.

Police were able to chase down the subjects, and say they found two handguns – one of which had been reported stolen – and a box of ammunition in Abron’s possession.

He was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Domestic Battery, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, No FOID, Illegal Possession of Ammunition, and Resisting a Police Officer.

Abron was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

