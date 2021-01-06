Rockford man arrested on drug charges after foot chase with police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 27-year-old Denzel Dunivant was arrested Tuesday after police say he fought with officers after leading them on a foot chase.

According to Rockford Police, officers approached a “suspicious vehicle” in the area of Underwood and School Streets around 7:25 p.m. last night. As officers approached, Dunivant got out of the car and ran, police said.

After a foot chase ended in the 800 block of Tanner Court, Dunivant was taken into custody after a brief struggle, police said, adding that during the fight Dunivant bit an officer. Authorities say Dunivant sustained minor injuries during the arrest. He was treated at a local hospital and was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

Dunivant has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Battery to Police, and Traffic Offenses.

