Rockford man arrested on drug charges as police investigate ‘shots fired’ call

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Tyrone Reece, 49, on Saturday on drug charges as officers were investigating a report of shots fired.

According to police, around 4:25 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to investigate a possible shooting in the area of Bruce Street and Ridge Avenue. Officers then tried to stop a vehicle, but the driver fled on foot and was arrested a short time later, police said.

Police say they found over 140 grams of ecstasy and 420 grams of cannabis inside the vehicle.

Reece was charged with Possession of Ecstasy with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver, and Resisting Arrest.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

