Rockford man arrested on gun charge, domestic battery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday September 11th around 4:10 a.m., Rockford officers were called to the 900 block of 8th Avenue in Rockford for a domestic situation.
When officers searched the residence, they recovered a gun. Officers then took the suspect into custody.
31-year-old Joseph Threadgill of Rockford is facing the following charges: Aggravated Assault, Domestic Battery, No valid FOID Card.
