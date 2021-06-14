Rockford man arrested on gun charges after fleeing police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday around 10:55 p.m., Rockford SCOPE officers tried to stop a vehicle near the area of Filmore and Taylor.

Police say the driver, later identified as 22-year-old Antonio Williams, tried to flee but was arrested after a short struggle.

According to police, a loaded weapon was recovered during the investigation.

Williams is being charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Resisting Arrest along with other traffic charges. He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.