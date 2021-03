ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Rockford Police SCOPE officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Mulberry Street and N. Independence Avenue.

Officers say when they walked up to the vehicle, they smelled a strong cannabis odor. After investigating, officers found a box of ammunition and cannabis.

25-year-old Richard Enoch was arrested on charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.