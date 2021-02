ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, Rockford police officers were called to the 900 block of 11th Street for a domestic situation.

Officers say the suspect fled upon their arrival but was taken into custody a short time later, with the help of a K9 officer.

Shawnee Clanton was arrested and charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Domestic Battery, and Resisting Arrest.

Clanton is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.