Rockford man arrested on murder charges after May 4th deadly shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On May 4th, 2020, Rockford officers were called to the 1100 block of Benton Street for a shooting.

The victim, 39-year-old Clifton Totton, was rushed to an area hospital by friends where he later passed away from his injuries.

After learning that the suspect, 36-year-old Darryl Lyles was in Rock Island, Illinois, police were able to take him into custody without incident on Thursday.

Lyles has been wanted since May. He is facing charges of First Degree Murder and Armed Habitual Criminal.

