Rockford man arrested on various gun charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced an indictment against 25-year-old Curtis Hillard.

Hillard is facing charges of Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon, Resisting a Peace Officer, Aggravated Assault, and Criminal Trespass to Real Property.

According to authorities, the charges stem after Rockford police officers responded to an incident regarding a person with a gun on October 16tb 2020.

Hillard is scheduled to face a judge on December 1st.

