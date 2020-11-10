Rockford man arrested on various gun charges

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced an indictment against 25-year-old Curtis Hillard.

Hillard is facing charges of Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon, Resisting a Peace Officer, Aggravated Assault, and Criminal Trespass to Real Property.

According to authorities, the charges stem after Rockford police officers responded to an incident regarding a person with a gun on October 16tb 2020. 

Hillard is scheduled to face a judge on December 1st.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories