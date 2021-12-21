Rockford man arrested on warrants for felony charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police Officers arrested a Rockford man facing a list of felony charges on Friday.

The Rockford Police Department’s Gang Crime Unit completed a warrant check at a home in the 900 block of Indian Terrace around 8:40 a.m., according to the department. That is where police arrested Kedrick Burden. Two guns, cannabis and cash were found at the scene.

The 29-year-old is accused of Attempted Murder, Armed Habitual Criminal, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis.

Penitra Anderson, 28, was also taken into custody on charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Obstructing Justice, but she has since bonded out of jail.