Rockford man arrested on warrants for felony charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police Officers arrested a Rockford man facing a list of felony charges on Friday.

The Rockford Police Department’s Gang Crime Unit completed a warrant check at a home in the 900 block of Indian Terrace around 8:40 a.m., according to the department. That is where police arrested Kedrick Burden. Two guns, cannabis and cash were found at the scene.

The 29-year-old is accused of Attempted Murder, Armed Habitual Criminal, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis.

Penitra Anderson, 28, was also taken into custody on charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Obstructing Justice, but she has since bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories