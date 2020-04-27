Rockford man arrested on weapons charge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 29-year-old Demarcus Johnson was cited Saturday after police say a weapon was found in his possession.
Rockford Police were called to the 3600 block of Rockton Ave for a report of suspicious activity, according to officials. Officers were able to stop the suspects. Johnson allegedly told officers that he had a weapon on him. He was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon and was given a Notice to Appear.
