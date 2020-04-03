Breaking News
Child tests positive for coronavirus in Ogle County
Live Now
Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Friday briefing

Rockford man charged with shooting at woman sitting in her car

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 26-year-old Isaac Fricks was arrested on multiple gun charges after firing shots at a woman sitting in her car.

The Rockford Police Department responded to call near Kishwaukee Street and 23rd Avenue around 6:34 p.m. on Thursday for a report of shots fired.

There, police met with a female victim who said Fricks pulled his car up next to her vehicle, pointed a gun at her and fired a shot.

Fricks’ vehicle was found shortly after that and he was taken into custody.

Police said the woman knew Fricks.

Fricks is facing three charges aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated assault with a weapon, and reckless discharge of a weapon.

He was taken to Winnebago County Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories