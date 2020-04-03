Rockford man charged with shooting at woman sitting in her car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 26-year-old Isaac Fricks was arrested on multiple gun charges after firing shots at a woman sitting in her car.

The Rockford Police Department responded to call near Kishwaukee Street and 23rd Avenue around 6:34 p.m. on Thursday for a report of shots fired.

There, police met with a female victim who said Fricks pulled his car up next to her vehicle, pointed a gun at her and fired a shot.

Fricks’ vehicle was found shortly after that and he was taken into custody.

Police said the woman knew Fricks.

Fricks is facing three charges aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated assault with a weapon, and reckless discharge of a weapon.

He was taken to Winnebago County Jail.