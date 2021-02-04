Rockford man arrested on weapons charges after allegedly fleeing from police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested 24-year-old James Smith-Johnson Wednesday on weapons charges.

According to police, officers spotted a silver sedan parked in a driveway in the 200 block of Concord Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Police say the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that had fled from police on several occasions.

As officers approached the car, Smith-Johnson allegedly got out and ran before being chased down and apprehended.

During the investigation, police say they found a loaded handgun which had been reported stolen in Beloit.

He was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Smith-Johnson was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.