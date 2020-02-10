Rockford man arrested on weapons charges after allegedly running from police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 27-year-old Malcolm Turner was arrested Saturday on weapons charges after police say he ran from them after a traffic stop.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says officers stopped a silver sedan at approximately 11:04 p.m on Saturday, February 8th, in the 400 block of North Day Avenue.

Police say the vehicle was occupied by four men, one of whom jumped out of the car once it had pulled to a stop in a nearby driveway.

Turner allegedly took off running and was chased by officers while other deputies remained with the occupants of the car, police say.

During the foot chase, a deputy reported seeing Turner discard a black handgun shortly before he was caught and arrested.

Police say a second handgun was found beneath the driver’s seat of the car.

Turner was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Resisting a Police Officer.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

