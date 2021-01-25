Rockford man arrested on weapons charges after fleeing from police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged 19-year-old Isiah Meinert on weapons and resisting arrest charges after running from police following a traffic stop on Sunday.

According to police, officers attempted to stop a car in the 4300 block of Harrison around 10:50 p.m. but the vehicle failed to stop, eventually coming to a halt on Middlebury Avenue.

Meinert allegedly got out and ran on foot, and was taken into custody a short time later, officials said.

Two loaded handguns and an extended magazine were recovered, police said.

Meinert was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, No Valid Firearm Owner’s Identification, Fleeing to Elude and several traffic offenses.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

