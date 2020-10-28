Rockford man arrested on weapons charges after fleeing police, crashing into utility pole

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 25-year-old Deshon Montgomery was taken into custody on weapons charges after he allegedly ran from police and crashed into a utility pole Tuesday.

According to Rockford Police, officers tried to stop Montgomery’s car near State Street and Smith Avenue around 9:30 p.m., but he ran and subsequently crashed into the pole at the intersection of Hutchins Avenue and Shaw Street.

Police say they recovered a loaded gun that had been discarded during the chase.

Montgomery was charged with Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Fleeing to Elude, Outstanding Warrant, and various traffic offenses.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

