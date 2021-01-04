Rockford man arrested on weapons charges after police chase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 21-year-old Javaughn Hixson was arrested on weapons charges early Monday morning after police say he and another man fled from a traffic stop and into a dead end street.

According to Rockford Police, Hixson was the passenger in a car driven by 23-year-old Dleon Johnson (mugshot not available), which officers tried to pull over in the area of Charles and 20th Street at 2 a.m.

Police say the car fled from officers until it turned into a dead end street and stopped, at which point Hixson allegedly got out and ran. Officers were able to track him down and take him into custody. A discarded loaded handgun with an extended magazine was recovered from the scene, police said.

Hixson was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and Resisting Arrest.

Johnson was charged with various traffic offenses and Fleeing to Elude.

