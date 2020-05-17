ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police completed day two of their Violent Crimes Reduction Patrol on Friday.
Five people were taken into custody — including one man who was arrested twice in the same day.
At about 8 a.m. Friday, Edward Hammonds, 22, of Rockford was arrested after pointing a firearm at a car near Alpine Road and State Street.
A .40 caliber handgun was recovered from the incident. Hammonds was transported to the Winnebago County Jail on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.
Hammonds made bail, and about 12 hours later, was handcuffed again when officers responded to Carol Court on a call of shots fired. It was there that RPD officials discovered a vehicle and a nearby home had been struck.
The reported suspect vehicle was located a short time later, with two occupants, in the 2800 block of Horton Street. After a search of the vehicle, the officers located a loaded gun, a loaded magazine and spent shell casings.
Hammonds faces charges of aggravated discharge of a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts) and disorderly conduct (2 counts).
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police investigate shooting at Super 8 Motel in Rockford
- 21-year-old man murdered at Rockford Stop N Go
- Rockford man accused in shooting arrested twice in one day
- Beloit Police search for shooting suspect
- Bears mourn the passing of Michael B. McCaskey
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!