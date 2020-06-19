Rockford man arrested with gun at ‘loud party’ Friday morning, police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 25-year-old Tyrice Morgan was arrested early Friday morning after police say they were called to a loud party, and officers found loaded weapons at the scene.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 1400 block of 4th Avenue at 12:55 a.m. for a report of a loud party. According to officials, upon arrival, police recovered a gun from underneath a vehicle that was parked in the road, near the crowd.

Officers approached Morgan, who ran, and allegedly threw a loaded gun during the chase. Police say he was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Morgan has been charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, 4 counts of Resisting Arrest, 2 counts of Property Damage, and no Firearm Owner’s Identification Card.

